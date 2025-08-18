Man hospitalized after being shot while trying to break up fight

CLEVELAND — A man was hospitalized after he was shot while trying to break up a fight early Sunday morning.

Around 3:13 a.m., Cleveland Police officers patrolling the 1100 block of Old River Road were alerted to a fight nearby, CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reported.

When officers approached the scene, they heard gunshots and saw several people fleeing from the area.

Officers then found a man with a gunshot wound, WOIO-19 reported.

The man was taken to the hospital by Cleveland EMS.

The victim told investigators that he was attempting to break up the fight when shots were fired and he was struck, WOIO-19 reported.

No suspects are in custody at this time, according to police.

The shooting remains under investigation.

