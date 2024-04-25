Man hospitalized after being shot in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A man is hospitalized after being shot in Springfield.

Springfield medics and officers were initially dispatched just after 4:30 a.m. to the 800 block of S. Center Street on reports that a man was shot, a Springfield Police sergeant told News Center 7.

Medics transported him to Springfield Regional Medical Center and CareFlight has been put on standby.

The shooting remains under investigation.

