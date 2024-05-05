15-year-old accused of leading police on chase, causing fiery crash in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Indiana — A 15-year-old boy is critically injured after allegedly leading police on a chase that ended in a fiery crash in Fort Wayne Saturday morning, according to a spokesperson from the Indiana State Police.

Before the crash occurred, an Indiana State Trooper attempted to pull the teen over for suspected impaired driving but he allegedly took off in a 1999 Suzuki Grand Vitara.

The spokesperson said he drove off at a “high rate of speed,” but lost control and crashed into a 2025 Chevrolet pickup truck on East Coliseum Boulevard over the St. Joe River at approximately 12:40 a.m.

The impact caused the Suzuki to catch fire and police had to pull him from the car.

The teen sustained critical injuries and was transported to a hospital. Police believe his injuries are non-life-threatening, the spokesperson said.

The driver and passenger of the pickup truck were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department extinguished the fire, but both vehicles had extensive damage and are considered a total loss, the spokesperson said.

This crash is still under investigation by the Indiana State Police.

The spokesperson said when the investigation is complete, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office will receive a full report to determine if any charges or status offenses will be filed.

