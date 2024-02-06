Man hit, killed by car in Dayton identified

DAYTON — The man killed after being hit by a car in Dayton last month has been identified.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 45-year-old Shawn Hopkins.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘Critical injuries’ reported after crash in Dayton

On Friday, Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. police were dispatched to the 3500 block of Needmore Road on a crash involving a pedestrian, Dayton Police Sgt. Gordon Cairns said.

According to Cairns, a vehicle was heading eastbound on Needmore Rd. when it entered the two-way turn lane, attempted to make a turn, and struck Hopkins.

>> Judge denies motion to dismiss charges for driver accused in deadly school bus crash

Hopkins was transported to an area hospital and was pronounced dead on January 28.

The driver, who was driving with a suspended license, stated he saw Hopkins but was too late in applying the brakes. He stayed on the scene after the crash.

The investigation into the crash is being handled by Dayton Police Department’s Traffic Services Unit.

We will continue updating this story as we learn more.

©2024 Cox Media Group