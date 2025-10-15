Man guilty of nearly 40 child-porn related charges avoids jail time

GREENE COUNTY — A local man convicted of over three dozen charges related to the viewing and/or possession of child pornography will not spend time in jail.

Donald Sparklin, 66, of Beavercreek, pleaded guilty to 23 counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor and 15 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, according to Greene County Common Pleas Court documents.

He was sentenced to six months of house arrest and five years of probation.

The crimes date back to December 2017, according to court documents.

In 2023, an investigation was launched by the Beavercreek police department after discovering Sparklin owned and was distributing sexually explicit images of children through multiple online platforms.

