Man found guilty of shooting, killing security guard at local nightclub

JEFFERSON TWP. — A man has been convicted in the shooting death of a local security guard.

On Friday, a jury convicted Sha’King Jones, 27, of murder, two counts of felonious assault, and having weapons while under disability, according to a Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas spokesperson.

He was found not guilty on one count of aggravated robbery.

In late January 2024, Darnell Pate, Jr. was found shot and killed in his vehicle after he left his job as a security guard at Napoleon’s Palace off Germantown Pike.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office previously told News Center 7 that Pate’s death was a “targeted killing.”

Through an investigation, Jones was identified as the shooter and Julien Swindle was identified as the getaway driver, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Jones was arrested in February and indicted on multiple counts, including murder, felonious assault, aggravated robbery, and having weapons under disability.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Swindle pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and aggravated robbery in November. He was sentenced to 15 to 19.5 years in prison

Jones’s sentencing has been scheduled for September.

