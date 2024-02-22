Murder charges approved for man accused of killing security guard at local nightclub

JEFFERSON TWP. — The man previously named a person of interest in the shooting death of a former officer working as a security guard has been charged with murder.

Sha’King Jones, 25, was charged with murder, felonious assault, and having weapons under disability on Wednesday, according to court documents.

As previously reported, Jones was named a person of interest in the death of Darnell Pate, who was shot and killed in his vehicle after he left work at Napoleon’s Palace off Germantown Pike last month. Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck called Pate’s death a “targeted killing.”

“We do know that this was planned and people were waiting on Mr. Pate to leave the business and go to his vehicle,” Streck said.

News Center 7 was there on Valentine’s Day when investigators took Jones into custody, walking him from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office to the Montgomery County Jail.

Earlier this week, News Center 7 spoke to Streck who said prosecutors had been waiting on more proof to charge Jones. The sheriff said they were testing a gun found when they executed a search warrant on Jones.

Jones remains in the Montgomery County Jail on a $750,000 bond.

