Man found guilty in deadly Dayton stabbing

DAYTON — A Dayton man has been found guilty of a deadly stabbing.

A jury found Larry Hall guilty of four counts of felonious assault and two counts of murder in relation to the death of 32-year-old Isaiah Hudson.

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Hudson’s body was found on Sept. 23 at the 1900 block of Gettysburg Avenue with multiple stab wounds.

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According to a statement from prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr., DNA evidence and video surveillance identified Hall as the assailant.

Hall took a Greyhound bus to Indiana, where he was arrested.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.

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