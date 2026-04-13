Man found guilty in deadly Dayton stabbing

DAYTON — A Dayton man has been found guilty of a deadly stabbing.
A jury found Larry Hall guilty of four counts of felonious assault and two counts of murder in relation to the death of 32-year-old Isaiah Hudson.
>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man facing charges for deadly Dayton stabbing
Hudson’s body was found on Sept. 23 at the 1900 block of Gettysburg Avenue with multiple stab wounds.
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According to a statement from prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr., DNA evidence and video surveillance identified Hall as the assailant.
Hall took a Greyhound bus to Indiana, where he was arrested.
A sentencing date has not yet been set.
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