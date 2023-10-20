Man facing charges for deadly Dayton stabbing

DAYTON — A man is facing charges after allegedly killing another man last month.

Larry Hall, 35, of Dayton, was charged with two counts of murder and felonious assault, according to court documents filed in Dayton Municipal Court on Thursday.

Charges against Hall stem from the deadly stabbing of another man in Dayton on Sept. 22, according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

The victim was identified as Issaiah Hudson in court records. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed Friday that Husdon’s next of kin had been notified, but his age and hometown were not made available.

Dayton police found Hudson’s body the next morning around S. Gettysburg Ave and Prison Road, Lt. Steven Bauer.

Hall was arrested and booked Thursday by Moraine Police, according to Montgomery County Jail records.

