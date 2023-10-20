Firefighters respond after previously damaged Springfield house catches fire again

SPRINGFIELD — Firefighters have responded to a fire Friday morning at a previously damaged structure in Springfield.

Springfield City firefighters were dispatched to the 100 block of Rice Street around 3 a.m.

Images from the scene show the roof collapsed from this morning’s fire.

Several firefighters, including an air truck, are at the scene working to put the fire out.

News Center 7 previously reported Thursday night that the same house that caught fire on Rice Street was vacant, and nobody was hurt.

The cause of Thursday’s night fire remains under investigation.

