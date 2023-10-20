Flames heavily damage vacant structure; Firefighters working to determine cause

SPRINGFIELD — Firefighters are working to determine the cause of a fire Thursday night that heavily damaged a structure on Rice Street.

>> Fire destroys popular breakfast spot: Employees say restaurant was more than just a job

City firefighters were dispatched to the two-story structure in the 100 block of Rice Street about 7:52 p.m., according to Springfield fire and police dispatch.

The fire is out and the investigation has begun.

We’re hearing that the structure was vacant. We have heard also that there have been no reports of injuries.

We have a crew on scene and we’ll update this developing report as we learn more.









©2023 Cox Media Group