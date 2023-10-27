Man dead after shooting Clayton police officer was shot wanted on charges in Middletown

CLAYTON — New court and police records show that the man who died Thursday after allegedly shooting a Clayton police officer was wanted in Middletown for felony and misdemeanor charges.

There were warrants for Elijah Clements’s arrest filed in Middletown Municipal Court Wednesday. He was wanted for arson, aggravated menacing, and domestic violence.

Middletown police first showed up at a home in Butler County Tuesday afternoon to check on Clements because he was “making suicidal threats,” according to a Middletown police report.

The caller who was supposed to meet officers at the home showed up in the police department lobby saying Clements was making death threats. While that was happening, neighbors were calling saying that the home police were originally at was on fire. Firefighters responded and put out the fire.

A criminal complaint filed in Middletown Municipal Court said a woman showed officers messages in their lobby that Clements sent to her. threatening to kill her. He allegedly wrote things like “We said till the death,” “I’m keeping my promise,” and “May the fastest bullet win.”

She told officers she feared for her life. That led to Middletown police getting the arrest warrant for Clements.

Property records News Center 7′s John Bedell reviewed showed Clements’ parents owned the home on Volk Drive that Clayton police were going to find Clements, but officers never it made it there because they saw him on a neighbor’s porch.

Clayton Police Chief Matthew Hamlin said Clements then ran into the neighbor’s house and barricaded himself in a bedroom. He fired shots at Clayton officers, hitting Officer Cody Cecil in the arm.

Later. Clements was identified Friday as the man who was found dead inside a home on Hacker Road. He died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

