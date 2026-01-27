Man formally charged after 29-year-old stabbed to death

DAYTON — A man has been formally charged in connection with a deadly stabbing.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Je’vonte Wilson was formally charged with murder and felonious assault.

News Center 7 previously reported that on Jan. 18, around 1:50 a.m., a 911 call brought Dayton police to the 200 block of Oak Street.

TRENDING STORIES:

The caller told dispatchers he needs an ambulance for a man at the back of a small apartment building in the area.

Police found Joshua Hogan, 29, stabbed to death.

Wilson is accused of stabbing Hogan with a collapsible pocket knife, according to court records.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group