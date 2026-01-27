Man formally charged after 29-year-old stabbed to death

DAYTON — A man has been formally charged in connection with a deadly stabbing.
Je’vonte Wilson was formally charged with murder and felonious assault.
News Center 7 previously reported that on Jan. 18, around 1:50 a.m., a 911 call brought Dayton police to the 200 block of Oak Street.
The caller told dispatchers he needs an ambulance for a man at the back of a small apartment building in the area.
Police found Joshua Hogan, 29, stabbed to death.
Wilson is accused of stabbing Hogan with a collapsible pocket knife, according to court records.
