Coroner IDs man who died after being run over while trying to clear snow from parking lot

DAYTON — The man who died after being run over while clearing snow on Sunday has been identified.

James A. Love, 62, was identified Tuesday by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Dayton police were called out to the 600 block of Saint Paul Avenue for a crash around 11:30 a.m.

Two people were in a truck working together to clear the parking lot of snow, according to Sgt. Gordon Cairns, traffic service supervisor with Dayton police.

The passenger, Love, got out of the car to clear the sidewalks.

The driver did not realize he was behind the truck and backed up, running him over.

Love was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where he later died.

