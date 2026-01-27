Crews battle fire in Champaign County neighborhood

URBANA — Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in a Champaign County neighborhood.
The call came out around 1 a.m. to the 200 block of West Ward Street in Urbana, according to a Champaign County Dispatcher.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Snowplow escorts ambulance to children’s hospital during winter storm
- WPAFB, National Museum of U.S. Air Force announce closures
- Overhead sign falls across Ohio interstate after crash
No additional information is available at this time.
We will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group