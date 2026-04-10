Man flown to hospital after I-75 crash; alcohol suspected

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — Two people were hurt, one seriously, after a crash in Auglaize County Thursday night.

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The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on I-75 near milepost 114 in Auglaize County.

An initial investigation found that a Rivian R1T and a Pontiac Grand Prix were both traveling north in the left lane of I-75.

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The Rivian came to a stop in the lane and was hit from behind by the Pontiac, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

After the impact, the Pontiac traveled off the right side of the road.

The driver of the Rivian was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The Driver of the Pontiac was taken to a local hospital and later flown to Ohio State University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Troopers said alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor, but did not specify which driver is suspected to be impaired.

I-75 north was closed for several hours as crews worked to clean up the crash.

We will continue to follow this story.

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