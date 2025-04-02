Man facing murder charges after officer involved shooting, 2 found dead

LANCASTER — A man is facing murder charges in connection to the deaths of two family members, according to Attorney General Dave Yost’s office.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Kyle Varney, 26, from Lancaster has been charged with two counts of aggravated murder, four counts of murder, one count of attempted aggravated murder, two counts of attempted murder, six counts of felonious assault and three counts of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or in a school safety zone, the attorney general’s office says.

TRENDING STORIES:

Lancaster police responded to a home on North Broad Street on calls of a disturbed man on Feb. 25. Officers found Varney in the front yard holding a shotgun, according to the attorney general’s office.

According to the investigation, Varney fired at a woman leaving the home, which prompted officers to respond with deadly force. The woman survived the shooting, but officers found two men dead inside the house, the attorney general’s office says. Varney survived the officer involved shooting and is facing 18 felony charges.

The Lancaster Police Department and Yost’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation are working to understate the crimes leading up to the officer-involved shooting.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group