Man facing charges after firing shot during argument in Xenia

XENIA — A man is facing charges after reportedly shooting at someone in Xenia on Sunday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Officers were called to the 1600 block of Deer Creek Drive before 10 a.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Dozens of cars catch fire at Ohio business
- Submarine House announces new location
- Big Boy Restaurant Group opening 2 new restaurants in former Frisch’s locations
Xenia Police said Monday that a man, later identified as 55-year-old Todd Bethel, was in a verbal altercation with someone in an open field near his apartment complex.
“The victim reported that Todd pointed a firearm at him and discharged a single shot,” Sgt. Matt Miller wrote in a release.
No one was injured.
Bethel was arrested and charged with felonious assault and having weapons while under disability.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group