Man facing charges after firing shot during argument in Xenia

XENIA — A man is facing charges after reportedly shooting at someone in Xenia on Sunday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers were called to the 1600 block of Deer Creek Drive before 10 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Xenia Police said Monday that a man, later identified as 55-year-old Todd Bethel, was in a verbal altercation with someone in an open field near his apartment complex.

“The victim reported that Todd pointed a firearm at him and discharged a single shot,” Sgt. Matt Miller wrote in a release.

No one was injured.

Bethel was arrested and charged with felonious assault and having weapons while under disability.

Bethel, Todd Jason (01/30/1970) Bethel, Todd Jason (01/30/1970) - Held in custody of Greene County Jail with booking number 2500000664 on 03/09/2025 at 1:22 PM. Second Degree Felony - Felonious Assault (Aggravated) (Pending); (Greene County Jail)

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group