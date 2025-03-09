Man enters guilty plea in connection to 2022 child endangering charge

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A man, accused of assaulting a woman and her 1-year-old child, has pleaded guilty to child endangering, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
Calvin Brown was arrested on a warrant in August, according to deputies, and entered his plea in February.
Deputies say the assault happened in Dec. 2022 in Washington Township.
Brown is accused of pulling up the child by his arm and hitting him up and down his back, the sheriff’s office. The child was transported to a local hospital where he was diagnosed with a spiral fracture of his right humerus.
Brown was not located at the time of the assault and was not booked into jail until a few days later, deputies say. Brown was released with an electronic home monitoring device, but Brown allegedly tampered with the device and fled, according to deputies.
Brown was arrested on a warrant in connection to this case in Aug. 2024, and remained in jail until his plea entry in Feb.
