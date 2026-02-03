Man dies from injuries after Dayton shooting

DAYTON — A man is dead following a shooting in Dayton over the weekend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The shooting was reported in the 1800 block of W. Grand Avenue shortly after noon on Saturday, Jan. 31.

In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7, a caller said their neighbor was shot.

TRENDING STORIES:

“The house next door. I’m not sure your address is, but my neighbor just got shot,” the caller said.

When police got to the scene, they found a 48-year-old man and began rendering first aid, according to Dayton Police Lieutenant Eric Sheldon.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

An investigation led to officers and detectives locating a 48-year-old suspect in the 2500 block of Oakridge Drive.

Sheldon said the suspect had an injury that he sustained earlier in the day. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and remains in custody.

The case remains under investigation by detectives from the Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group