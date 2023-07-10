Man dies after being shot during reported robbery in Dayton Sunday

DAYTON — A man was shot and killed after suspects reportedly broke into his home Sunday.

As News Center 7 previously reported, officers were called out to the first block of Sherman Street around 2:53 a.m. on reports of a shooting.

When they got to the scene, they found a deceased male with gunshot wounds, according to Dayton Police Lieutenant Steven Bauer.

Bauer said it appeared the suspects entered the home before shooting the victim.

There may have been up to six suspects, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.

A 911 caller told dispatchers that she and the victim had been robbed.

“Uh, we just got robbed. Like six guys with guns just came in and they shot my boyfriend twice,” the caller said.

She said they all had ski masks on.

The suspects left the home before police arrived on the scene, prompting a search of the nearby area, News Center 7 previously reported.

The man’s identity has not been released at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call detectives at (937)-333-1232. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can submit tips by calling Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at (937)-222-7867 or by visiting miamivalleycrimestoppers.com

