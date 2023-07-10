Man dead after crash involving motorcycle in Butler County

LEMON TOWNSHIP — A man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in Butler County Sunday.

Deputies were called to respond to the crash on State Route 4 in the 5300 block of Hamilton Middletown Road in Lemon Township at approximately 6 p.m., according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

>> UPDATE: 19-year-old killed after being shot in the head in Moraine; Suspect still at large

The crash involved a 2008 Toyota and a 2023 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, the sheriff’s office said.

Both occupants of the motorcycle were transported to Atrium Medical Center.

The driver, 61-year-old man, was pronounced deceased upon arrival. The passenger is being treated for serious injuries.

The driver of the Toyota was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.





©2023 Cox Media Group