Man dies after being tased by officer during chase; Officer cleared in criminal investigation

SPRINGFIELD — A criminal investigation into a Springfield police officer’s use of force has been closed.

The investigation involved an officer who tased Patrick Foley during a police chase in September.

Foley died a few days later at Miami Valley Hospital.

Clark County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Driscoll announced that “after a thorough and independent review of all available evidence,“ the officer involved in this incident has been cleared and will not face criminal charges.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the chase happened on S. Isabella Street in September.

“Our hearts remain with Mr. Foley’s family and all who continue to mourn his passing. We also recognize the immense pressure placed on the officer involved, who had to make split-second decisions in a dynamic and unpredictable situation. While the criminal investigation has concluded, the human impact of this incident remains significant for the family, the officers and our community.” — Springfield Police Chief Allison Elliot said.

The incident started when Springfield police tried to stop a truck for speeding. The driver, identified as Foley, kept going.

Body camera footage obtained by News Center 7 shows Foley eventually getting out of the truck, hopping over a fence, and running down an alley. It then shows the officer using his taser.

Foley fell face-first to the gravel path, and his face started bleeding profusely.

News Center 7 blurred most of the body camera footage due to the graphic content.

One officer is heard asking about getting gauze for Foley’s face.

The body camera video shows officers using a towel to clean Foley’s face as they call for a medic.

Officers loaded Foley into a police transport van and took him to Springfield Regional Hospital.

A medical helicopter then took Foley to Miami Valley Hospital, where he later died.

A spokesperson with the city said the police division fully cooperated with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation throughout the criminal review.

Aside from the criminal review, the police division is conducting a comprehensive internal affairs administrative review, which is active and ongoing.

Patrick Foley Source: Foley Family

