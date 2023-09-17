Man dead after UTV crash in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY — A 37-year-old man was killed in a crash in Preble County early Sunday morning.

At approximately 2:42 a.m., a Polaris UTV was discovered in a yard in the Lakengren Gated Community, according to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators found the driver deceased in the yard near the UTV.

The preliminary investigation found that the UTV was heading south on Lakengren Drive when it traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a driveway culvert, the sheriff’s office said. The UTV flipped and came to rest on its side. The driver was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver was identified as Bradley W. Cummins, age 37 of Lakengren.

The sheriff’s office says it is believed that alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

