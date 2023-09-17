Man dead after motorcycle crash in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY — A man is dead after a crash in Preble County Saturday night.

The crash happened at approximately 11:23 p.m. on Eldorado-Whitewater Road, west of Township Line Road, according to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.

The preliminary investigation found that Peyton L. Shillingburg, 20, of Eaton, was driving a motorcycle west on Eldorado-Whitewater Road when he failed to negotiate a curve, the sheriff’s office said. The motorcycle traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a utility pole.

>> “My car was gone;” Local towing company accused of predatory towing

Shillingburg was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Alcohol is likely a factor in this crash, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.





©2023 Cox Media Group