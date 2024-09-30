Man dead after showing up at hospital with gunshot wounds identified

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The man killed in a shooting Friday morning has been identified.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the man Monday as 54-year-old Jody Deane.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Trotwood Police were called out to the area of Freudenberger Avenue around 10:46 a.m. on reports of shots being fired in the street. This is less than two miles from Thurgood Marshal High School.

“Two cars come down, one slowed down, another guy shot about three or four times in the car,” a 911 caller told dispatchers.

When police got to the scene, shell casings and other evidence were found in the street but there were no victims.

Not long after that, the Dayton VA Medical Center reported that two people with gunshot wounds had arrived at the hospital around 11:01 a.m. Police said the car they showed up in matched what the 911 caller told dispatchers.

The investigation at the VA caused its emergency department to temporarily reroute emergency patients on Friday, a spokesperson for the medical center confirmed.

Trotwood Police Chief Erik Wilson told News Center 7 that police believe two men had shown up at the hospital in the same vehicle.

One of the men, identified as Deane, had died from his injuries and another had been taken to Miami Valley Hospital for further treatment.

“Right now we don’t know if they are related, we believe they are and investigated as so,” Wilson said.

Wilson said police are looking for at least one other vehicle in the shooting. They don’t know if any of the people involved have any connection to the area where the gunfire took place. Officers also don’t have any information about what motivated this level of violence.

Anyone with information related to this shooting can contact Trotwood PD Detectives at (937) 854-3988.

