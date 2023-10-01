Man dead after motorcycle crash on State Route 4 in Fairfield Twp

FAIRFIELD TWP — A man died following a motorcycle crash on State Route 4 on Sept. 17.
Officers were dispatched to the intersection of SR 4 and Millikin Rd around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 17 on reports of a crash.
According to the incident report, 42-year-old Stephen Stocks was sitting at a green light when he was rear-ended by a car traveling north on SR 4.
Stocks was ejected from his motorcycle and struck by a car driving eastbound on SR 4.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
