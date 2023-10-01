1 dead following crash on I-75 SB Saturday night

HARRISON TWP — A man is dead following a crash on Interstate 75 on Saturday night.

Around 7:04 p.m. on Sept. 30, deputies from Harrison Township were dispatched to I-75 near Stop 8 Road on reports of a fatal crash, according to a spokesperson from Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

A red Hyundai Tucson was traveling southbound on I-75 in the left lane when the driver left his lane and hit the front of a southbound blue Ford F150 pickup truck that was traveling in the middle lane.

The Hyundai Tucson then went across the middle and right lanes and crashed into the sound barrier wall on the west side of the highway.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene by Harrison Twp. medics.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured. There was one passenger in the Hyundai and two passengers in the pickup truck.

All three of the passengers were transported to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office’s spokesperson said that speed and impairment are potential contributing factors in the crash.

The crash is under investigation. We will update this story as new information is available.

