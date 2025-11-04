Man dead after hit-and-run in Ohio neighborhood

COLUMBUS — A man is dead after a hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning in an Ohio neighborhood.

Around 1:35 a.m. Sunday, Columbus Police were dispatched to the area of East 11th Ave near North 5th Street in the Weinland Park neighborhood on reports of a person who had been hit by a vehicle, our news partners WBNS-10 TV reported.

Police said that a red Mitsubishi Lancer was heading west on East 11th Ave toward North 5th Street when it left the road to the north and hit the man.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver and five passengers of the Mitsubishi left the scene without checking on the man or calling emergency services, WBNS-10 TV reported.

The crash remains under investigation.

