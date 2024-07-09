Man dead after crash in Clermont County

WILLIAMSBURG TWP, Ohio — A man is dead after a crash in Williamsburg Township, Clermont County.

Just before 7:30 p.m. July 8, Troopers with the Batavia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol were dispatched to Bootjack Corner Rd in Williamsburg Township on reports of a crash.

According to the preliminary investigation, 49-year-old Christopher Riley Sr of Goshen was driving a Dodge Charger southeast on Bootjack Corner Road.

He failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the right side of the road, and struck a utility pole.

The car then overturned several times before coming to a final rest.

Riley was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

