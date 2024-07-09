Chase ends in crash on I-75 in Miami County

TROY — A chase ended in a crash in Miami County Monday night.

Around 9:10 p.m. a car that was being chased by an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was involved in a crash on I-75 southbound near SR-41, according to OSP dispatchers.

Information about what started the chase was not available.

Initial reports indicated that a trooper was involved in the crash but dispatchers could not confirm this.

Miami County dispatchers confirmed they had crews respond to the crash.

We are working to learn if anyone was hurt and will continue to follow this story





