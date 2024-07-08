One dead after shooting near Dayton elementary school

DAYTON — One person is dead after a shooting in Dayton early Sunday morning, according to Dayton Police Lieutenant Steven Bauer.

Around 2:51 a.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired at the International School at Residence Park, in the area of Oakridge Drive and Geneva Road.

When crews arrived on scene, they learned there was a disturbance and shots were fired, according to Bauer.

According to a previous News Center 7 report, police received reports that a large group of juveniles were fighting.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Police investigating fight that led to possible shots fired in Dayton

While searching the area, officers found a male who appeared to have been shot, according to Bauer.

The male was pronounced dead on scene. His identity was not immediately available.

Bauer said a vehicle and two residences were also struck in the gunfire.

The Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to call (937) 333-1232 to speak to detectives.

To anonymously report information, use Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP (7867) or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

News Center 7 is working to learn more information on this shooting and will continue to update this story.









©2024 Cox Media Group