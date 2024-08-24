Man in custody after leading deputies on chase in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY — A man is in custody after he led officers on a chase in Shelby County.

Around 2:30 p.m. Shelby County deputies were assisting probation officers arrest a person who was wanted for a felony offense, according to a media release.

As a deputy was exiting his cruiser, the Chevy drove off.

The deputy chased the car, which was found to be stolen out of Troy, before it slid into a Jeep that was stopped at an intersection, disabling the Chevy.

The driver of the Chevy ran into a nearby wooded area and cornfield.

The passenger was taken into custody for their probation warrant.

Using a drone and a police K9 crews were able to get the driver into custody.

He was identified as Jesse James Wright, 22, of Dayton.

Wright was booked into jail for an initial charge of fleeing, but officers said they are presenting additional charges to prosecutors.

The passenger was not identified in the media release.

We will continue to follow this story.

