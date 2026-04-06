Man convicted of sexually assaulting elderly woman gets over 80 years in prison

COLUMBUS — A convicted felon learned he’ll spend over eight decades in prison after being convicted of raping an 87-year-old woman in Columbus last year.

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Miguel Rodriguez-Rolon, 29, was sentenced to 84 to 89.5 years in prison, our news partners at WBNS reported.

He was convicted of two counts of rape, and one count each of kidnapping and aggravated burglary in March.

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In January 2025, the 87-year-old woman fell asleep on her couch and woke up to a stranger in her home, according to court documents obtained by WBNS. He was in all black and a ski mask, standing over her.

Documents state she told police the stranger proceeded to rape her and steal her car.

She said he left her tied up on the kitchen floor, and it took her three hours to break free and call for help.

While they did not know each other, documents showed that Rodriguez-Rolon’s address was less than 500 feet away from the victim’s house.

Before announcing the sentencing, Franklin County Common Pleas Court Judge Chris Brown said the case shocked him.

“It is completely evil to rape an 87-year-old woman. This is the nightmare every woman fears. I cannot think of a worse set of facts,” Brown said. “You’re the reason we build prisons in this country.”

WBNS also reported that Rodriguez-Rolon has a criminal record, including a previous robbery and grand theft conviction in 2017.

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