Man claims to be security camera installer to steal car from Ohio apartment complex

CLEVELAND — A man disguised himself as a security camera installer to steal a car from an apartment building in northeast Ohio several weeks ago.

Cleveland Police were called to the 15200 block of Triskett Avenue, where an apartment building resided in the city’s West Side, to handle a report of a stolen vehicle on June 21, WOIO reported.

When officers arrived, they were able to confirm that a vehicle was indeed stolen and began a preliminary investigation into the grand theft auto incident.

Investigators found that the suspect in question came with a black tool bag and told the victim that his name was “Gabriel,” a spokesperson with the Cleveland Police said. He claimed to be with a security company attempting to install surveillance cameras at the apartment complex.

After a search of the city, police were able to locate the missing vehicle near West 26th Street and Swift Avenue later that day.

Cleveland Police asked the public to inspect the picture and provide information about the person, including his current location, if they had the information available.

If you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this grand theft motor vehicle, you were asked to call First District Detective Gessino at 216-623-2541 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463. You could reference report #2023-183122 with your tips.

