Man charged with providing alcohol to 20-year-old who fell from stands at PNC Park

PITTSBURGH — A man has been charged after they say he provided alcohol to the 20-year-old man who fell from the stands at PNC Park.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Ethan Kirkwood, 21, is charged by Pennsylvania State Police Liquor Control Enforcement with two counts of furnishing alcohol to a minor, our sister station WPXI reported.

On April 30, Kavan Markwood, 20, fell from the right field stands onto the warning track during the Pirates game. He sustained injuries to his skull, brain, spine, both ribs, and even his lungs.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Clemente Wall in right field measures 21 feet above the field.

An investigation by the Pirates found Markwood consumed two alcoholic drinks during the game, and a guest he was with legally bought seven drinks.

Earlier this month, Markwood’s family told WXPI that he was able to speak, but that he had a “long road ahead of him.”

As News Center 7 previously reported, Markwood is a former football player at Walsh University in North Canton.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group