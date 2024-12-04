Man charged with murder after person found shot inside crashed car

DAYTON — A man is facing charges in connection to a man found shot inside a crashed car last month.

As News Center 7 previously reported, police were called to the 4600 block of Forsythe Avenue on an initial report of a shooting around 7:30 a.m. on Nov 23.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a crash on the 1900 block of Arlene Avenue.

Djuan Hall was found shot in the crashed vehicle.

Police learned that there had been a party in the 4600 block of Forsythe Avenue which allegedly ended in an argument between Hall and Angelo Champion, according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

The argument continued outside where Hall got into a car with a friend.

Once Hall was in the car witnesses told police that Champion walked up to the driver’s side passenger door where he was sitting, and shot one time into the car.

Hall’s friend then drove away from the scene hitting a car and then a house in the 1900 block of Arlene Avenue.

Hall was taken to the hospital where he later died.

A warrant has been issued for Champion’s arrest. He is facing charges of murder, felonious assault, and having weapons he was not allowed to own due to a prior conviction.

