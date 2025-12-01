Man bitten by raccoon with rabies, takes it to nature center in blanket wrapped with duct tape

GEORGIA — A man brought a raccoon with rabies to a nature center in Georgia after it bit him, according to our sister station WSB-2 TV.

The man brought the animal to the Chattahoochee Nature Center in Cherokee County.

Employees with the nature center said they wanted to address the incident for educational purposes, not “to shame or embarrass” anyone.

Nature center staff said a man found an injured raccoon in the road and wrapped it in a coat as he drove to the center to get it medical care.

During the drive, the center said the raccoon got its head free and bit the man on the face and hands.

So, the man drove home, wrapped the raccoon in a blanket with duct tape, then got back on the road to go to the center.

The man arrived at the nature center about an hour before the Wildlife Clinic opens, and as children came for a Thanksgiving Break camp.

Center officials said the camp’s director radioed the Wildlife Center to let them know what was happening and a staff member met the man in the parking lot with a kennel for the raccoon.

Staff then convinced the man to go to the hospital for treatment of his injuries while they dealt with the critter.

The center is not licensed for raccoon rehabilitation, so an emergency call was made to colleagues at the Bells Ferry Veterinary Hospital, who took the raccoon for euthanasia.

The Cherokee County Health Department later confirmed the raccoon tested positive for rabies.

Here are some recommendations and takeaways from the staff for when situations like this occur:

Unlike domestic pets, lone wild animals in pain and distress do not vocalize since this could attract predators.

It is imperative to ensure a rehabilitator is licensed for the type of animal you have. Rehabbers cannot legally accept animals for treatment not covered by their state and federal licensing, but we will always try and point you in the right direction.

Be honest and truthful when asked for information.

Rabies in humans has a >99% fatality rate without treatment, and post-exposure vaccinations must be started within 48-72 hours of exposure. Fewer than 35 people in the last 50 years have survived rabies once symptoms appeared. These individuals were treated with a variety of highly experimental protocols, and there is not yet a validated, accepted treatment.

Take a minute and assess the situation before attempting to capture wildlife without direction. You can reach out to licensed rehabilitators through Animal Help Now and also receive guidance from your state wildlife resource division.

