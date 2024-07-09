Man arrested on child porn charges in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A man has been arrested on child pornography charges in Darke County, according to a social media post from the Greenville Police Department.

On July 7, Greenville officers responded to reports of a sexual offense within city limits.

>> Police lieutenant facing over a dozen charges, placed on leave for 2nd time this year

Kyle W. Harter, 40, was arrested in the 100 block of W Main Street on July 8, according to Darke County Jail records.

He has been charged with pandering obscenities involving minors and illegal use of a minor in-nudity-oriented material, according to the department.

Both charges are second-degree felonies.

Harter is in custody at the Darke County Jail.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This case remains under investigation by the Greenville Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jennifer Fenstermaker of Detective Jackie Hawes at (937) 548-1103.

©2024 Cox Media Group