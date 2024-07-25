Man arrested after pursuit ends in crash on I-70 in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — A 36-year-old man was taken into custody after a pursuit ended in a crash on Interstate 70 in Clark County Thursday morning.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell has spent the day gathering new details and will have the latest information on News Center 7 at 5:00.

At approximately 7:19 a.m., a Clark County deputy saw a stolen vehicle out of Dayton pull out of a Speedway gas station in the Village of Enon, according to a spokesperson for the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle but it immediantly fled.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office received reports that the suspect had been in multiple pursuits in the early morning hours with “several other agencies.”

About a mile behind where the pursuit ended, two semis were involved in a crash as highway traffic was slowing down.

The preliminary investigation revealed a semi, driven by Marc Zulme, 30, of Morrisville, Pa., was heading east on I-70 when it hit the back of another semi, driven by Adam Patton, 50, of Kansas City, Mo., according to a spokesperson from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Zulme was flown by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Patton suffered minor injuries.

