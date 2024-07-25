UPDATE: All lanes closed due to 2 crashes on EB I-70 in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — UPDATE: 8:18 a.m.

All lanes are closed due to two separate crashes on Eastbound Interstate 70 in Clark County.

News Center 7 has a news crew heading to the scene and will have more information today on News Center 7 at 5.

Sheriff’s deputies were pursuing a suspected vehicle in Clark County, and it ended up on Interstate 70 before it crashed out.

Two people are confirmed to be in custody, dispatchers tell News Center 7.

After that, there was a crash involving two semis.

State troopers have closed all lanes of I-70 EB in Clark County and CareFlight has landed.

-INITIAL STORY-

The left lane is closed on Eastbound Interstate 70 due to an investigation and two people are detained in Clark County.

Sheriff’s deputies were pursuing a suspected vehicle in Clark County, and it ended up on Interstate 70.

Two people are confirmed to be in custody, dispatchers tell News Center 7.

ODOT cameras show the left lane is closed on I-70 EB past State Route 4.

News Center 7 has reached out to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office on what led to the chase.

