DAYTON — A man was arrested on Friday after entering the NATO-secured area.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, May 23, a 20-year-old man entered the secure area in NATO village, according to Dayton Police.

The man was intercepted by officers and placed under arrest for criminal trespassing.

We will continue to follow this story.

