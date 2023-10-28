Man arrested after allegedly shining laser at helicopter

DAYTON — A Dayton man is facing charges after allegedly trying to interfere with the operation of an aircraft.

Kenneth Farler III, 37, was charged Friday with one felony count of interfering with the operation of an aircraft with a laser, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

Around 8:50 p.m. on Thursday, Farler reportedly shined a laser at an Ohio State Highway Patrol helicopter, according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

He was on Hart Street when the incident happened.

Farler remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

