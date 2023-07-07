Dayton police arrest man suspected of ramming cruiser, forcing them to chase him

DAYTON — A man is in jail after Dayton police said he rammed one of their cruisers late Thursday night and caused them to chase him.

Officers attempted to pull over a driver in the 1600 block of West Stewart Street about 11:30 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

The driver rammed a police cruiser and then drove away from the stop, leading officers to chase him, according to a police incident report obtained by News Center 7.

The reason officers stopped the car has not been made clear.

The suspect was taken into custody after officers used a “precision immobilization technique,” according to the incident report. A PIT maneuver occurs when a pursuing vehicle forces a fleeing vehicle to turn sideways abruptly, causing the driver being pursued to lose control and stop.

No officers were injured during the pursuit.

D’ali Brown, listed as the suspect in the police report, was booked into Montgomery County Jail on charges of felonious assault, obstruction of official business, resisting arrest, and failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer.

Brown is to be in court Friday afternoon.





