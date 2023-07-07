Dayton Police ask for help finding 2 men wanted for domestic violence incidents

DAYTON — Dayton Police requested aid from the public in locating two men wanted for domestic violence incidents.

The Dayton Police Department requested aid from media outlets, including News Center 7, and the public in locating two men wanted for domestic violence incidents.

While Dayton Police released their images, they did not disclose any information regarding the incidents themselves.

Joseph R. Ferguson II, 37, was the first listed individual wanted out of Dayton. The image showed that he was a white male with a shaved head and facial hair.

Eric Tyrone Chapman, 31, was the second listed individual wanted out of Dayton. The image showed that he was a black male with facial hair.

