Man allegedly picked up Lima teen, took her to Florida with plans to marry her

LIMA — A Florida man is facing charges for allegedly traveling to meet a Lima teenager and taking her back to his home in Florida.

An Endangered Missing Child Advisory was issued on Jan. 2 for Makayla Buckner, 16, from Lima.

The alert was canceled after Bucker was later found safe.

Lima Police Chief Angel Coretes confirmed to WLIO-TV in Lima that Bucker was found in Florida at the home of a 31-year-old man.

On Jan 3. the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in Florida was notified by the FBI that Buckner’s World Of Warcraft account was logged into at a home within the county, according to a media release.

Law enforcement went to the address which was identified as the address of 31-year-old Thomas Ebersole, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found Ebersole at his home where he allegedly denied knowing Buckner.

He eventually admitted that he had driven to Ohio to meet Bucker and brought her to his home in Florida, according to the sheriff’s office.

He allegedly also said he was in a romantic relationship with Buckner and was going to hide her in his home with plans to marry her.

Ebersole was arrested and taken to the Marion County Jail where he remains with no bond.

He is facing federal charges of interfering with child custody, traveling to meet a minor to engage in sexual activity, and sheltering an unmarried minor.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.





