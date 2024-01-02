Endangered Missing Child Advisory issued for Lima teen

LIMA — An Endangered Missing Child Advisory has been issued for a Lima teenager who police believe is in danger.

Makayla Buckner, 16, was last seen leaving her home on Dec. 28 at 9:10 a.m., according to Lima Police Department.

Buckner has extreme Scoliosis and cannot walk for long distances.

According to Buckner’s mother, she left only with her laptop and iPhone.

She was last seen wearing light blue yoga pants, a light frosted blue t-shirt, a Notre Dame hoodie, a cream-colored scarf, black Ugg boots, and pink glasses.

She is 5′4″.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lima police at (419) 227-4444





