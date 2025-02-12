Man accused of using Vance’s ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ book to smuggle drugs into Ohio prison

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — A man accused of using books to bring drugs into an Ohio prison is facing charges, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19.

One of the books used was “Hillbilly Elegy,” which was written by United States Vice President JD Vance.

Austin Siebert is facing knowing distribution of a scheduled I controlled substance charges, according to a criminal complaint obtained by WOIO-19.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were called to Grafton Prison on Dec. 3, 2024, after corrections officers seized packages with suspected narcotics inside.

WOIO-19 reported that a K9 officer alerted to three items, including “Hillbilly Elegy,” a piece of paper, and a 2019 GRE Handbook.

The complaint indicates that all three items were discolored.

“...this discoloration was from the presence of narcotics which were sprayed onto the items. This method of concealment is known by investigators as a means to smuggle narcotics into prisons and jails,” the complaint said.

All three items tested positive for narcotics, WOIO-19 reported.

The complaint shows that Siebert and a Grafton Prison inmate used coded messages to talk about drug smuggling over the phone.

Officials located multiple bags of controlled substances, a paperback book soaked in narcotics, a binding machine and tools at Siebert’s house, according to WOIO-19.

Siebert is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 12.

