Man accused of trying to trade drugs for sex with teenager learns sentence

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A Montgomery County Judge set the punishment for a local man accused of trying to trade drugs for sex with a teenager.
Michael Codispoti was accused of offering to trade a teenager drugs for a sex act in October.
The 13-year-old girl recorded the encounter on Philadelphia Street in Dayton, where Codispoti allegedly asked her if she liked crack.
Codispoti was originally charged with two counts of compelling prostitution of a minor and one count of importuning.
News Center 7 previously reported that he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of attempting to corrupt another with drugs.
We will update this story.
