Man accused of trying to trade drugs for sex with teenager learns sentence

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A Montgomery County Judge set the punishment for a local man accused of trying to trade drugs for sex with a teenager.

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz was in court when the judge set 71-year-old Michael Codispoti’s punishment. Catch his report on News Center 7 at 5:30 p.m.

Michael Codispoti was accused of offering to trade a teenager drugs for a sex act in October.

The 13-year-old girl recorded the encounter on Philadelphia Street in Dayton, where Codispoti allegedly asked her if she liked crack.

Codispoti was originally charged with two counts of compelling prostitution of a minor and one count of importuning.

News Center 7 previously reported that he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of attempting to corrupt another with drugs.

We will update this story.

