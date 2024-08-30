Man accused of threatening employees after receiving wrong McDonald’s order

WESTLAKE, Ohio — Police say a 22-year-old man was arrested after receiving the wrong order at an Ohio McDonald’s Wednesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Employees told Westlake police that when the man received the wrong order, he banged on the drive-thru window and threw drinks at it, WOIO reported. The employees also reported being spit on and threatened.

TRENDING STORIES:

The man was gone by the time officers got to the McDonald’s, but police were able to track him down quickly.

Officers said he initially denied being at the fast food chain, but he later admitted he was “upset” after receiving the wrong order, WOIO reported.

The man was arrested on a menacing charge.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]